Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at Seaton Tramway

Photo by Eduardo Del Alamo egdelalamo@gmail.com

Stunning images of the natural world have gone on show at Seaton Tramway, in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

Photo for The Freshwater Project, by Michel Roggo. Photo for The Freshwater Project, by Michel Roggo.

The pictures are on loan from the Natural History Museum in London and will be at Seaton Tramway station until Friday, April 3.

The yearly photographic competition was held for the first time in 1965 and attracted 361 entries.

Today it receives around 48,000 entries from 100 countries.

There are 100 photographs on show, capturing fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the diversity of the natural world.

Photo by Ralf Schneider Photo by Ralf Schneider

But some of the images, in the photojournalism categories, also raise important conservation issues, exposing mankind's impact on the natural environment, and the damage caused by the illegal wildlife trade.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am until 4pm.

Admission is £5 for adults and free for under 16s.

To book tickets visit www.tram.co.uk or for more information call 01297 20375.