Wildlife themed sculpture challenge at Seaton Wetlands

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 August 2020

A wildlife-themed sculpture at Seaton Wetlands Picture: Seaton Wetlands

Seaton Wetlands

Eleven new wildlife-themed sculptures have been installed around the nature reserve at Seaton Wetlands and families are invited to navigate the adjoining nature trail to try and spot them.

Skilled craftsmen created the sculptures out of natural materials such as willow and wood, and used the wildlife from the wetlands as inspiration.

The sculptures include a crow, hare, snail, frog, heron, stickleback, deer, buzzard, snake, willow dragonfly and a wooden dragonfly. The challenge is to find all 11 of the willow and wood creatures around the wetlands.

Seven of the sculptures were made by Coates Willow who weaved willow to form intricate wildlife forms, while the four wooden sculptures were created by Greenspace Design, a local team which specialises in detailed timber carvings.

The team at Wild East Devon ensured each sculpture was carefully installed in a location that wouldn’t disturb the resident wildlife.

The trail starts near the car park and follows the main path, past Black Hole Marsh and around Stafford Marsh.

The new trail was made possible by funding from the Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme which runs in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, that awards grants to local community projects.

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “I’m delighted to see the new Sculpture Trail is open and being enjoyed by people of all ages.

“Residents and visitors alike can come along to enjoy a lovely walk around Seaton Wetlands and discover the sculptures along the way.

“This new nature trail will provide chances for quiet reflection for adults and fun exploration for young people.

“If you are visiting make sure you pick up the sculpture trail flyer from the car park or the lookout at Seaton Wetlands to tick off all the sculptures you find.”

Seaton Wetlands is open for visitors, with Covid safe measures in place around its bird hides. The Discovery Hut and toilets remain closed for the foreseeable time. Visitors can download the trail flyer to their phones or print it at home. For more, visit eastdevon.gov.uk/countryside/wild-east-devon-nature-reserves/seaton-wetlands/wetlands-sculpture-trail

