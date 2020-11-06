Will Covid let Town take advantage of those three vital home games?

Axminster Town FC, hoping they can stay in action Archant

Will Covid let Town take advantage of those three vital home games?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four games in the space of 11 frantic days (Covid permitting), three of them at home, presents Axminster Town with a chance to climb away from danger in the South-West Peninsula League Premier East Division.

It all starts with the visit of Plymouth Marjon on Saturday, and Axminster manager Josh Stunell is targeting the win over a side also struggling for consistency to help build some momentum at Tiger Way.

Axminster then face a midweek trip to Elmore, quickly followed by home clashes with Ivybridge Town and Crediton United, with good results on their home patch an absolute priority.

“We missed a couple of weeks due to Covid concerns and no game last weekend, but it has given us the chance to reshuffle the pack a little,” said Stunell.

“It is a big game for us, we’ve got games in hand on Marjon and it’s one we have to win, simple as that. All of our home games, especially those coming up in the next fortnight, will be crucial for us to secure points.

“We are playing in front of our own support and home games is where you target points. It’s certainly not yet a time to panic, but we are in a situation where wins are very important, and we want at least six points from the next three home games.

“The ultimate target is nine points and the squad is ready for the challenge. If we can pick up the win over Marjon, it gives us the momentum to take into a busy spell and tired legs are not such a factor when you have had a good result.

“Some of the defeats have been very close affairs and the second half at Torpoint, in particular, was a superb performance. It was a similar story of frustration at Torridgeside because we were leading 1-0 and then had two players sent-off. We got pinned back and they used the numerical advantage to win the game.

“We learn from those things and we know that we’re not far away from putting together a run of positive results.