Will I manage to be a lovely person coming out of lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 June 2020

The Reverend Lythan Nevard has asked how people will behave as they come out of lockdown. Picture: James Cook.

The Reverend Lythan Nevard has asked how people will behave as they come out of lockdown. Picture: James Cook.

Archant

As we make tentative steps to going back to a ‘normal’ life, I realise I have a lot of work to do.

There’s been a fair bit of enjoying good food and drink in this house and a lot less exercise and self-care.

I’m not going to blame myself, I’m making allowances for living through traumatic times.

And life, like my body, is not just going to bounce back to what it was.

More than dealing with the extra rolls on my tum though, I want to be ready to meet people again with a clean heart.

Over these few months, I have got angrier – sometimes, but not always justifiably so; I’ve been very low at times; I have been just a bit sweary; I’ve been filled with torpor.

Have you felt these things or had other surprising emotions?

So what should I do?

I’ve come across some fabulous advice from a surprising agony aunt – St Paul.

When asked by the church in Ephesus how we should live he says:

● Be truthful about how you are feeling – share it with others

● Anger is OK but don’t go in for revenge and don’t let anger overwhelm you. Don’t go to bed angry

● Don’t steal

● Don’t be foul mouthed. Say the right thing at the right time and help others by what you say.

● Don’t be bitter, don’t put people down. Don’t yell or be rude. Instead be gentle with each other and forgiving

● Don’t grieve God. Don’t break his heart. The Holy Spirit is with you

It’s a great list.

Some are easy for me. Don’t steal. Tick.

Others? Not quite so easy although I do like the way that there are also positive alternatives to concentrate on.

Will I manage to be a lovely person coming out of lockdown?

I hope so, but I know I am a work in progress.

At least I have the Holy Spirit to help.

