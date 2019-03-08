Win tickets to Bride: The Wedding Show, at Westpoint, Exeter

There are some stunning dresses to view on the catwalk at Bride: The Wedding Show. Picture: Ian Southerin I.Southerin 07957 548633

Planning the big day can be stressful. But with more than 150 local bridal suppliers under one roof, Bride: The Wedding Show is the perfect place to get inspired, and an opportunity to meet bridal experts who can offer guidance on all aspects of planning your perfect day.

There are plenty of wedding fashions to browse at Bride: The Wedding Show. Picture: Ian Southerin There are plenty of wedding fashions to browse at Bride: The Wedding Show. Picture: Ian Southerin

And the Herald has five pairs of tickets to give away to readers.

Running on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 (10am to 4pm), Bride: The Wedding Show will host more than 160 local suppliers - from bridal boutiques, florists and cake makers to stationers, venues and photographers.

The highlight is a stunning catwalk show presenting designs for the bride, groom, bridesmaids and mother of the bride.

Among the exhibitors are Josie Hemming and Vanessa Rossiter, owners of Benedict's Bar in Honiton.

Little touches make all the difference to a wedding meal. Picture: Ian Southerin Little touches make all the difference to a wedding meal. Picture: Ian Southerin

They said: "It has always stood out to us as the best wedding show around. It is vibrant and an exciting weekend where everyone seems to be having a thoroughly good time. The stands are well presented and give brides-to-be a good opportunity to explore at their leisure what is on offer to them. "

Buy half price tickets in advance for just £2.50 (plus booking fee) using promo code SWNAR via the Bride: The Wedding Show website.

Standard tickets are £5 each or £15 for a group of four adults when booked in advance (booking fee applies).

We are offering Herald readers the chance to win a pair of tickets. To enter, answer the following simple question:

Lovely tableware for a wedding feast. Picture Ian Southerin Lovely tableware for a wedding feast. Picture Ian Southerin

Which material is traditionally given as a gift for a 20th wedding anniversary?

To enter, go online at https://www.midweekherald.co.uk/east-devon-life/competitions or send your answer to Bride competition, Midweek Herald, Fair Oak Close, Exeter Airport Business Park, Exeter EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Inspiring fashion on the catwalk. Picture: Ian Southerin Inspiring fashion on the catwalk. Picture: Ian Southerin

