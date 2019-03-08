Dragons fired up by community schemes

Groups share £5,000 funding in Honiton Events Week contest

Eight community groups faced a panel of critical 'dragons' and an audience of local people in Honiton to win a share of £5,000.

The Dragons Den-style funding event required participants to pitch their project ideas and funding requirements within five minutes.

The pot of cash was made available by East Devon District Council, Devon County Council and Honiton Town Council.

The TV style contest, at the Beehive - part of the action-packed #inhoniton events week in late May - saw an audience vote on the projects they wanted to receive funding. Each audience member had a ballot card, which only allowed them to 'spend' up to £5,000.

A panel of three 'dragons' - consisting of Jamie Buckley, East Devon's engagement and funding officer, Cllr Phil Twiss and policy officer Dave Slocombe both representing Devon County Council asked the participants some tough questions to help the audience make their decisions.

Winners were the Honiton Shredders who collected £500 for a new 'men's shed' that will be starting in the grounds of the community use building next to Honiton Community College.

They are looking forward to opening their doors to men and women of all ages.

In second spot was Honiton Youth Club with £500 for a storage shed for equipment they need to run outdoor activities.

Joint third, receiving £750 each, were Breastfeeding Café, initially operating from Honiton Children's Centre which will spend the money on training six mum-to-mum supporters, Honiton 55+ Herb Garden for Wheelchair Users (£1,000) who will use the funding to make a flat paved area in their garden and to build raised beds in it, so that wheelchair users can get gardening.

Fifth pace went to community transport group (£1,000) a digital poster display.

Honiton Carers Health and Wellbeing Walks came sixth, receiving £1,000 for guided walks in the countryside,

In seventh place, Health Matters got £250 towards a laptop and

Danu Blue story making sessions came eighth.

The £5,000 funding pot comprised £3,000 from Devon County Council's locality budget, £1,000 from East Devon District Council and £1,000 from Honiton Town Council.

Cllr Susie Bond, EDDC's deputy leader, who attended the event, said: "#in Honiton was an exciting week-long promotion of all that's available in the town."