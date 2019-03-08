Colyton and Colyford Young People Art Project winners

Colyton Library Friends with art winner Meggie Lenn (l/r) Sylvia Benton, Chris and Maureen King, and Juliana Slobodian. Picture: FoCL Archant

The entrance to Colyton library has been given a splash of colour thanks to a pair of talented young artists.

The winning paintings put up outside Colyton Library. Picture: FoCL The winning paintings put up outside Colyton Library. Picture: FoCL

Paintings by Meggie Lenn, aged 11, and Charlotte Wigginton, 12, have been displayed on the outside wall.

The girls were the joint winners of the Friends of Colyton Library Young People's Art Project.

Entries for the contest were invited form people in Colyton and Colyford with a brief to design a picture to enhance the environment of the library building.

Contestants had to be aged 12 to 16, live locally or attend an activity group or regularly visit the town.

A free workshop with a community artist was also run during the summer holidays.

All entries were exhibited in the library and the community was asked to vote for their favourite one.

Charlotte and Meggie both received the same number of votes.

All entrants received prizes to spend online.

The project was supported by local residents who voluntarily gave their time and skills as well as financial contributions from Colyton Feoffees and Colyton Parish Council, which used community funding, administered by EDDC.