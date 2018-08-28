Winter exhibition returns at Honiton gallery for fourth year

(L-R) Fiona Page-Turner (marketing and fundraising officer, THG), Alan Cotton (artist and founding member, SWAc), Chris Mitchell (executive director, SWAc). Picture: THG Archant

Academicians have been brought together again for the fourth Winter Exhibition at Honiton’s Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG).

This popular exhibition features a new body of work including paintings, sculpture, prints and ceramics.

The exhibition was opened by artist Alan Cotton, honorary academician and trustee of South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts.

He said: “Exhibiting for the first time this year are artists Annie Ward, Jan Phethean, Matt Hoile and Isabel Coulton, who have just recently joined the Academy.

The exhibition continues until February 9.

To coordinate with this exhibition, there is a pastel workshop with artist Keith Stott being held this Friday (January 25).

The class, which runs from 11am to 3pm is £25 (£22 THG Friends).

Call the gallery on 01404 45006 to book.