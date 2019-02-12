Advanced search

Man admits clifftop stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:06 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 15 February 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

Camper attacked woman in a tent, court is told

A tourist has admitted stabbing a woman in a tent while they were camping on a clifftop near Seaton.

Tyso Baker and the woman were staying in the tent in July last year when he carried the attack, which left her with a stab wound.

Baker, aged 32, of Puffin Close, Minehead, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court today (Friday, February 15).

Judge Paul Cook adjourned the case until April 15 for sentence and ordered psychiatric reports to be prepared at the hospital where he currently being treated in Somerset.

Baker originally told police the victim had stabbed herself by accident after rolling onto the knife in the tent but has now admitted inflicting the injury deliberately.

He was initially held in custody but moved to a psychiatric hospital under the Mental Health Act. He entered his pleas after being found fit to plead by doctors.

Caighi Taylor, defending, said Baker has been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder and psychosis and the case may be dealt with by a hospital order.

Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said any psychiatric reports should address whether there should be a restriction on his release in the event of a hospital order.

The judge told him: “The fact that I am ordering reports is not to be taken as any indication of how this case will be dealt with. It is so everybody has as much information as possible.”

