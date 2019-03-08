Woman rescued from smoke-filled property after kitchen cooker blaze

Fire engine. Archant

A woman was recued from a smoke filled house and given first aid following a kitchen cooker blaze.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened in Riverside, Hemyock, on Wednesday (June 19), just before 6pm.

Two fire engines from Wellington and one from Taunton responded to the call and upon arrival, found the property full of smoke with one person still inside.

Fire control gave fire survival guidance to the occupier until the crews arrived.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews confirmed that the property was heavily smoke-logged and they removed one adult female from the property.

"The fire was confined to the cooker in the kitchen.

"There was only fire damage to a saucepan and it was removed to the open by fire crews.

"The female was given first aid by crews until the ambulance arrived."