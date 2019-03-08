Woman's body found in Axminster

The body of a woman has been found near Axminster.

Police found the body after travelling to Yawl Cross on Friday (June 21) following reports of its discovery.

It comes days after officers launched a search for Axminster woman Karen Wyatt, who was reported missing.

A police spokesman confirmed the family of 48-year-old Karen have been informed of the discovery.

They said: "This death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."