Woman's body found in Axminster
PUBLISHED: 13:40 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 24 June 2019
Archant
The body of a woman has been found near Axminster.
Police found the body after travelling to Yawl Cross on Friday (June 21) following reports of its discovery.
It comes days after officers launched a search for Axminster woman Karen Wyatt, who was reported missing.
A police spokesman confirmed the family of 48-year-old Karen have been informed of the discovery.
They said: "This death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
