Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman's body found near Axminster

PUBLISHED: 13:40 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 24 June 2019

Archant

The body of a woman has been found near Axminster.

Police found the body after travelling to Yawl Cross on Friday (June 21) following reports of its discovery.

It comes days after officers launched a search for Axminster woman Karen Wyatt, who was reported missing.

A police spokesman confirmed the family of 48-year-old Karen have been informed of the discovery.

They said: "This death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Most Read

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Whimple ease to six wicket win over Alphington

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Jaguars up to second in Honiton Netball League

The four Honiton Netball Club teams that play in the Honiton Netball League; HNC Hot Shots, HNC Honeyz, HNC 3Ts and HNC Heat. Picture HONITON NETBALL CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists