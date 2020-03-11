Advanced search

Lyme lifeboat rescues women anglers cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 10:09 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 March 2020

Lyme lifeboat returns the women anglers to the harbour. Picture: RNLI

Two women fishing at the North Wall at Lyme Regis harbour were rescued by the local lifeboat crew last night (Tuesday, March 10) after being cut off by the tide.

The two anglers from Bristol said they had not noticed the sea was rising and were 'embarrassed, cold and relieved'.

The incident was one of the fastest on record for the Lyme Regis RNLI volunteers.

Lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks said: 'We were just about to start our regular bi-monthly training session so everyone was ready to launch.

'From the moment we got the alert and launched the lifeboat to the moment we returned the women to the safety of shore it took a total of 11 minutes.'

