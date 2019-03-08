Lyme pair take on a Mighty Hike

Liz Broome and Alice Williams. Picture MCS Archant

Liz and Alice will take on a 26-mile sponsored walk in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support

Two Lyme Regis women are in training for a marathon walk to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Liz Broome and Alice Williams are taking part in the 26-mile Thames Path Mighty Hike from Windsor to Henley on Saturday, July 26.

The two have pledged to raise a minimum of £250 for MacMillan and are holding other events to boost the funds, including a coffee morning in Lister Rooms on Sunday, June 16, between 10am and 2pm. It will include a raffle with a wide range of prizes generously donated by local businesses including a breakfast for two at Lyme Bay Café, a bag of goodies from Ammonite and a selection of beers from Lyme Bay Brewery.

Alice said: "MacMillan is a charity that is so close to people's hearts. Everyone seems to know someone who has been affected. We have been amazed by the response so far."

To sponsor Liz or Alice visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elizabeth-broome and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alice-v-williams or go to Liz and Alice's Mighty Hike on Facebook.