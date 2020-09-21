Lyme lifeboat rescues two women drifting offshore

Lyme lifeboat goes to the aid of two women drifitng out to sea. Picture RNLI Archant

Two women drifting out to sea on a kayak and paddleboard were rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat on Saturday (September 19).

The RNLI volunteer crew was contacted by HM Coastguard to a report that the pair were drifting away from the shore.

The two women, aged 30 and 31 from Winchester and London, one of whom was pregnant, had intended on enjoying a leisurely time at sea.

But the winds from the north east were stronger than expected and they were blown offshore.

They realised very quickly that they were in trouble and called family ashore who notified the coastguard.

The lifeboat launched at noon and was alongside the two women six minutes later.

The wind had blown the women about one mile south of Lyme Regis. Both were still on their kayak and paddleboard. They were wet and cold but otherwise safe.

They were taken aboard the lifeboat and returned to Lyme Regis where they were met by coastguards and given safety advice.

Jon Broome, helm of the lifeboat, said: “This weekend was host to some high spring tides and strong north easterly winds. It is very important that anyone going to sea have the appropriate equipment to contact the coastguard if necessary.

“These two women were incredibly lucky, but because one of them had a mobile phone they were able to call for help.”

This was the 37th time that Lyme Regis lifeboat has launched this year.

* If you see anyone in trouble in or on the sea, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.