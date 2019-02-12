Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flower arrangers create woodland designs

PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 March 2019

Pictured with their displays (l to r) Carole Hanna, Helen Bennett and Gillie George. Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Pictured with their displays (l to r) Carole Hanna, Helen Bennett and Gillie George. Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Archant

Ladies from Honiton and Axminster congratulated for their displays

Flower arrangers from Axminster and Honiton created magical winter woodland designs at a workshop at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

In a step-by-step demonstration they were shown how to condition their flowers and foliage, in a hand-woven willow trough.

Carole Hanna and Gillie George, from Axminster, were in the class. Carole said: “I was extremely pleased with the beautiful trough I made.”

“This was another lovely, uplifting flower arranging morning,” added Gillie.

Helen Bennett, a first-time flower arranger, from Honiton, said: “I was really pleased I went. Everyone was very friendly and our tutor was always on hand to help.”

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville Design, who runs the workshops said: “Helen had never been flower arranging before and proved that you really don’t need any experience to have a go, she produced a beautiful design. Everyone who attended should be very proud of their work – a huge well done from me!”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.

Most Read

Loss-making Trinity House store to close

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery

Council leader’s anger after £33million awarded to South West from post-Brexit funding pot

Councillor John Hart, leader of Devon County Council.

Inquiry after dead MOUSE found in Honiton swimming pool

Gray mouse animal on background. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Loss-making Trinity House store to close

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery

Council leader’s anger after £33million awarded to South West from post-Brexit funding pot

Councillor John Hart, leader of Devon County Council.

Inquiry after dead MOUSE found in Honiton swimming pool

Gray mouse animal on background. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Flower arrangers create woodland designs

Pictured with their displays (l to r) Carole Hanna, Helen Bennett and Gillie George. Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Honiton Hawks U10s share the spoils with hosts Exeter Athletic

Honiton rugby action

Axminster woman is a Martial Arts Master

Sally Legg receives her certificate from Hapkido Grand Master Nial Adams (left) and Master Martin Downton. Picture contributed

Dunkeswell Rovers warm-up for big cup tie with home win over Devon Yeoman

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Webb stars as Millwey Rise net deserved point at St Martins

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists