Flower arrangers create woodland designs

Pictured with their displays (l to r) Carole Hanna, Helen Bennett and Gillie George. Picture: Jackie Nicholls Archant

Ladies from Honiton and Axminster congratulated for their displays

Flower arrangers from Axminster and Honiton created magical winter woodland designs at a workshop at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

In a step-by-step demonstration they were shown how to condition their flowers and foliage, in a hand-woven willow trough.

Carole Hanna and Gillie George, from Axminster, were in the class. Carole said: “I was extremely pleased with the beautiful trough I made.”

“This was another lovely, uplifting flower arranging morning,” added Gillie.

Helen Bennett, a first-time flower arranger, from Honiton, said: “I was really pleased I went. Everyone was very friendly and our tutor was always on hand to help.”

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville Design, who runs the workshops said: “Helen had never been flower arranging before and proved that you really don’t need any experience to have a go, she produced a beautiful design. Everyone who attended should be very proud of their work – a huge well done from me!”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.