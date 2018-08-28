Lyme students prepare for annual art show

One of the exhibits from this year's Woodroffe show. Picture: Woodroffe School Archant

Woodroffe School’s exhibition starts at the Town Mill on January 26.

The Woodroffe School’s annual art exhibition takes place at Lyme Regis Town Mill from the end of the month.

The show, this year called ‘Priceless’, will run from Saturday, January 26, until Sunday, February 3, in the Malthouse Gallery.

Mill spokeswoman Karol Kulik said: “The complex is proud once again to host this annual exhibition of artwork created by students of all ages from Woodroffe School.

“This showcase offers an intriguing look at the creativity of our next generation of artists.”

The Malthouse Gallery is open daily 10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is free and for further information visit the website at www.townmillarts.co.uk

Art and design education at Woodroffe School includes a variety of practical skills-based learning opportunities as well as developing an understanding of the contextual background to the subject in its many forms.

The department is equipped printmaking facilities, etching presses, a Mac suite, a specialist ceramics space including two Kilns, a chemical darkroom and access to a range of design technology tools.