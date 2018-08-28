Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme students prepare for annual art show

PUBLISHED: 07:01 15 January 2019

One of the exhibits from this year's Woodroffe show. Picture: Woodroffe School

One of the exhibits from this year's Woodroffe show. Picture: Woodroffe School

Archant

Woodroffe School’s exhibition starts at the Town Mill on January 26.

One of the exhibits from a previous Woodroffe art show. Picture: Woodroffe SchoolOne of the exhibits from a previous Woodroffe art show. Picture: Woodroffe School

The Woodroffe School’s annual art exhibition takes place at Lyme Regis Town Mill from the end of the month.

The show, this year called ‘Priceless’, will run from Saturday, January 26, until Sunday, February 3, in the Malthouse Gallery.

Mill spokeswoman Karol Kulik said: “The complex is proud once again to host this annual exhibition of artwork created by students of all ages from Woodroffe School.

“This showcase offers an intriguing look at the creativity of our next generation of artists.”

The Malthouse Gallery is open daily 10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is free and for further information visit the website at www.townmillarts.co.uk

Art and design education at Woodroffe School includes a variety of practical skills-based learning opportunities as well as developing an understanding of the contextual background to the subject in its many forms.

The department is equipped printmaking facilities, etching presses, a Mac suite, a specialist ceramics space including two Kilns, a chemical darkroom and access to a range of design technology tools.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

The man police want to talk to about a series of burglaries in Lyme Regis. Picture Dorset Police

Award winning East Devon pub goes on sale

The Night Jar is up for sale for £425,000. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

Axminster veteran to lead Arctic expedition

Steve Mackenney (holding the banner front left) with the team. Picture contributed

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme students prepare for annual art show

One of the exhibits from this year's Woodroffe show. Picture: Woodroffe School

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

The man police want to talk to about a series of burglaries in Lyme Regis. Picture Dorset Police

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Chard 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Taunton IIII

Chard RFC 2nd XV. Picture GARY BIDE

Axminster veteran to lead Arctic expedition

Steve Mackenney (holding the banner front left) with the team. Picture contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists