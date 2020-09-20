Positive return for Woodroffe School students

Woodroffe School has reported a ‘very positive return’ for its students from across East Devon and West Dorset following lockdown.

Head teacher Dan Watts told The Herald: “Students returned in a staggered fashion with years 7, 11 and 12 returning on Monday 7th September, years 10 and 13 on Tuesday 8th September and years 8 and 9 on Wednesday 9th September.

“The phased return enabled us to support students more effectively and ensure that they were fully up to speed with the changes made to school procedures and processes, designed to keep everyone safe on the full return of all students.

“It was great to see our school alive again, with students learning in classrooms amongst their peers and teachers. Our school was a very strange place during lockdown, despite being open all the way through, it had a very different atmosphere with a significantly reduced number attending each day.

“There have been many smiles on the student return. Whilst the vast majority are very happy to be back and are adjusting well to a return to school routines, some have found the transition a little more challenging. Our new ‘Safeguarding and Wellbeing’ team have been working hard to support these students and ensuring that they able to return to learning confidently in school as quickly as possible.

“Our attendance has been very strong. Nationally 88% of students have returned whilst at Woodroffe our figure has been 96.2%. Congratulations to our students on a strong return and thanks to our parents and carers who have provided continued support throughout the pandemic.

“I would like to thank our staff for what they have done to ensure that we could welcome all students back as soon as possible and for the way that they have supported students in their return. This has been a real team effort.”

The Woodroffe School, in Uplyme Road, on the Devon and Dorset border, is a mixed comprehensive for around 900 students students aged from 11 to 18 years. It is the Lead School in both the Jurassic Coast Teaching Schools Alliance and Jurassic Maths Hub.