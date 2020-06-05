Advanced search

Young woodworker raises £300 for NHS by building birdboxes

PUBLISHED: 11:57 05 June 2020

Charlie Foxwell who built birdboxes to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Graham Barton

Charlie Foxwell who built birdboxes to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Graham Barton

An Axe Valley Academy student has raised more than £300 for the NHS by building birdboxes.

Charlie Foxwell is 11 years old and when lockdown hit, he decided to fill his time by creating birdboxes.

He began by using some odd bits of wood to make his first one but then his neighbour suggested he could sell them at the farm shop, The Grazing Cow.

Charlie, who lives in the village of Southleigh, decided that the money should be given to the NHS and the Grazing Cow helped spread the word by posting on Facebook.

Soon the family were receiving plenty of orders and Charlie spent his weekends making and delivering them.

Charlie’s efforts, alongside a quiz organised by Jacqui Stokes, helped take the total to £342.30

Charlie was thankful to his grandad John Stamp, Ian Archard for the supply of wood, Graham Barton, The Grazing Cow, Jacqui Stokes and everyone that bought a bird box.

