Advanced search

Council backs timetable of work to complete Feniton flood scheme

PUBLISHED: 17:23 06 February 2020

Flooding in Feniton in 2014.

Flooding in Feniton in 2014.

LDRS

Work on Feniton's delayed flood alleviation scheme is to restart this spring.

The first two phases of the project were completed back in 2016, but numerous factors have held up further progress, and the overall cost has risen by around £2m.

East Devon District Council's cabinet backed a timetable for the remaining two phases of work on Wednesday, February 5.

The third phase of the scheme - laying a pipe under the railway line - will now take place in May, during a pre-planned 52-hour weekend track closure.

Phase 4, the construction of the remaining culverted sections, is set to follow in the summer of 2021, to allow time for further Government grants to be secured to make up the shortfall.

Andrew Hancock, service lead for StreetScene, told the meeting discussions with the Environment Agency (EA) have been very positive.

He said the EA had confirmed that additional funding for phase 3 had been secured, and it was confident that phase 4 would also be funded.

READ MORE: Feniton flood prevention work recommended to re-start despite uncertainty over funding.

Most Read

Axminster Carpets files notice of intention to call in administrators

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Brigitte Parkyn with some of the staff outside Housewares in Sidmouth. Ref shs 06 20TI 7627. Picture: Terry Ife

Emergency free bus service launched in Colyton

The road closure at Colyton. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster Carpets files notice of intention to call in administrators

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Emergency free bus service launched in Colyton

The road closure at Colyton. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster man denies assault charge

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Lyme artists’ pastel painting demo

Acclaimed pastel painter Rebecca De Mendoca, Picture: LRAS

SOHC men’s 2nd XI good value for draw with table-toppers

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Otters boss speaks about the Buckland defeat and looks ahead to the visit of Kingsteignton Athletic

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7537. Picture: Terry Ife

Murray nets four times as SOHC ladies 1st XI make it a dozen wins from as many league games

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24