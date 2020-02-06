Council backs timetable of work to complete Feniton flood scheme

Flooding in Feniton in 2014. LDRS

Work on Feniton's delayed flood alleviation scheme is to restart this spring.

The first two phases of the project were completed back in 2016, but numerous factors have held up further progress, and the overall cost has risen by around £2m.

East Devon District Council's cabinet backed a timetable for the remaining two phases of work on Wednesday, February 5.

The third phase of the scheme - laying a pipe under the railway line - will now take place in May, during a pre-planned 52-hour weekend track closure.

Phase 4, the construction of the remaining culverted sections, is set to follow in the summer of 2021, to allow time for further Government grants to be secured to make up the shortfall.

Andrew Hancock, service lead for StreetScene, told the meeting discussions with the Environment Agency (EA) have been very positive.

He said the EA had confirmed that additional funding for phase 3 had been secured, and it was confident that phase 4 would also be funded.

