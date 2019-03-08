£150,000 scheme will safeguard gas supplies in Colyton

Gas works in Colyton. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Picture: Simon Horn/Getty

A £150,000 scheme to upgrade gas pipes in the Colyton area is about to start.

Work is scheduled to get under way on Monday, September 2, and, barring any engineering difficulties, will be complete by January next year.

Wales and West Utilities say the work is essential to keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses in the area so that people are safe and warm for generations to come.

Work will begin on Hillhead before progressing to Barnards Field Road, Hillside and Gribblemead.

Wales and West Utilities will be visiting local businesses to let them know what to expect while work is ongoing, and all local businesses will be open as usual.

In planning the project, Wales and West Utilities (WWU) has worked closely with Devon County Council to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum.

To keep the local community, road users and WWU colleagues safe, it has been agreed that phased road closures will be in place whilst work is ongoing. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted, the company has said.

WWU's Roxanne Whittaker, who is managing the work, told The Midweek Herald: "While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Colyton.

"Whether it's heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

"We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential.

"We'll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

"This work will not only keep the gas flowing safely and reliably today, it will also help make sure the gas network is fit for the future and can play its part in delivering reliable and affordable green energy."

For any enquiries, the Wales and West Utilities' customer service team can be contacted on freephone 0800 912 2999 or enquiries@wwwutilities.co.uk.

Alternatively, residents can contact the company on Twitter @WWUtilities or Facebook.com/WWUtilities.