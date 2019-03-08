Axminster worker's hair-raising day for Marie Curie

Simon Rowswell has his head shaved to raise almost £900

An Axminster engineering company worker has had his head shaved to raise nearly £900 Marie Curie Cancer Care charity.

Simon Rowswell, an assembly operative at Air Control Industries on the Millwey Rise Industrial Estate for the past 14 years, gathered the whole workforce together to witness the event.

Simon's brother, John, was recently diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, which was why Simon decided to do something positive.

The cheque presentation took place on Thursday (June 13) and Rionna Horton, from Marie Curie, was delighted to receive the impressive donation from Simon and his colleagues, who had all supported the very worthy cause.

Simon said: 'The encouragement that I have had from everyone has been fantastic. It is so important to me to support this charity, particularly at a time when a close family member is ill. "Marie Curie is an amazing charity that help people who are suffering from a terminal illness, offering them essential care, advice and support."

As part of the ceremony, a charity cake sale was also held.