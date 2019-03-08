Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster worker's hair-raising day for Marie Curie

PUBLISHED: 16:51 14 June 2019

Head shave cheque presentation (l to r) Chris Hellier (MD), Simon Rowswell, Rionna Horton (Marie Curie), Ivan Henry and Matt Fooks. Picture: Stephen Thurgood-Perry

Head shave cheque presentation (l to r) Chris Hellier (MD), Simon Rowswell, Rionna Horton (Marie Curie), Ivan Henry and Matt Fooks. Picture: Stephen Thurgood-Perry

Archant

Simon Rowswell has his head shaved to raise almost £900

Simon before his head shave. picture : Stephen Thurgood-PerrySimon before his head shave. picture : Stephen Thurgood-Perry

An Axminster engineering company worker has had his head shaved to raise nearly £900 Marie Curie Cancer Care charity.

Simon Rowswell, an assembly operative at Air Control Industries on the Millwey Rise Industrial Estate for the past 14 years, gathered the whole workforce together to witness the event.

Simon's brother, John, was recently diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, which was why Simon decided to do something positive.

The cheque presentation took place on Thursday (June 13) and Rionna Horton, from Marie Curie, was delighted to receive the impressive donation from Simon and his colleagues, who had all supported the very worthy cause.

Simon after his head shave. picture : Stephen Thurgood-PerrySimon after his head shave. picture : Stephen Thurgood-Perry

Simon said: 'The encouragement that I have had from everyone has been fantastic. It is so important to me to support this charity, particularly at a time when a close family member is ill. "Marie Curie is an amazing charity that help people who are suffering from a terminal illness, offering them essential care, advice and support."

As part of the ceremony, a charity cake sale was also held.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Jewellery theft in Honiton prompts police investigation

A number of items have been stolen from a Honiton home. Picture:Devon and Cornwall Police

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Jewellery theft in Honiton prompts police investigation

A number of items have been stolen from a Honiton home. Picture:Devon and Cornwall Police

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster worker’s hair-raising day for Marie Curie

Head shave cheque presentation (l to r) Chris Hellier (MD), Simon Rowswell, Rionna Horton (Marie Curie), Ivan Henry and Matt Fooks. Picture: Stephen Thurgood-Perry

Upottery name new management team for the reserve side

Upottery at home to Bampton. Ref mhsp 17 19TI 2920. Picture: Terry Ife

The great wide debate - 78 bowled in a single Devon League game!

Picture: Thinkstock

Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz Night success for ‘Operation Overlord’

The winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, ‘Operation Overlord’, together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIER

Honiton monthly medal joy for Heather Clarke

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists