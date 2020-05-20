Advanced search

Holyrood headteacher saddles up for charity

PUBLISHED: 09:37 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 20 May 2020

Dave MacCormick who rode 240 miles in a day in support of NHS Charities. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Dave MacCormick who rode 240 miles in a day in support of NHS Charities. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Archant

The Holyrood Academy headteacher cycled 240 miles in a day to raise money for NHS charities.

Dave MacCormick was taking part in the online event ‘World in a Day’ from his home on a static bike.

The event was organised by Mark Beaumont, who recently circumnavigated the globe by bicycle in world record time, and ran from 4am to 8pm on Thursday, May 14.

In total, Holyrood staff, students and their families have raised more than £1500 for the cause so far.

Mr MacCormick said: “I was delighted to take part in this amazing event but it was gruelling!

“To ride, albeit online, with Olympians, Paralympians and world record holders was a once in a lifetime experience.

“I have been so proud of how our school has pulled together to support our students and the community through this crisis and I hope that the money we have raised will help in a small way to help those people most in need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Teenagers reported for chasing cows after unborn calf dies

Two reports of youths chasing cows have been made in Axminster. Picture: Getty Images. Illustration only

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Teenagers reported for chasing cows after unborn calf dies

Two reports of youths chasing cows have been made in Axminster. Picture: Getty Images. Illustration only

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Holyrood headteacher saddles up for charity

Dave MacCormick who rode 240 miles in a day in support of NHS Charities. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

Nominations open for £1,000 charity donation

Ecclesiastical are offering charities the chance to win £1,000 as part of their Movement for Good Awards. Picture: Ecclesiastical

Running helps keep ‘positive mindset’ during lockdown, says Dom Bess

Dom Bess fielding for England on day four of the test match in Port Elizabeth. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Teenagers reported for chasing cows after unborn calf dies

Two reports of youths chasing cows have been made in Axminster. Picture: Getty Images. Illustration only
Drive 24