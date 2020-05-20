Holyrood headteacher saddles up for charity

Dave MacCormick who rode 240 miles in a day in support of NHS Charities. Picture: Holyrood Academy Archant

The Holyrood Academy headteacher cycled 240 miles in a day to raise money for NHS charities.

Dave MacCormick was taking part in the online event ‘World in a Day’ from his home on a static bike.

The event was organised by Mark Beaumont, who recently circumnavigated the globe by bicycle in world record time, and ran from 4am to 8pm on Thursday, May 14.

In total, Holyrood staff, students and their families have raised more than £1500 for the cause so far.

Mr MacCormick said: “I was delighted to take part in this amazing event but it was gruelling!

“To ride, albeit online, with Olympians, Paralympians and world record holders was a once in a lifetime experience.

“I have been so proud of how our school has pulled together to support our students and the community through this crisis and I hope that the money we have raised will help in a small way to help those people most in need.”