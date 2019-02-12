Advanced search

Drama group’s final act

PUBLISHED: 10:48 05 March 2019

Pictured at the cheque presentation are (l to r) Rachel Mason, Shirley Robinson (trustees of SDHLoF), Linda Stone (chairman SDG), Don Hansford (DAAT), Marilyn Sibley (secretary SDG) and Andy Jordan (ELF). Picture Val Christmas.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are (l to r) Rachel Mason, Shirley Robinson (trustees of SDHLoF), Linda Stone (chairman SDG), Don Hansford (DAAT), Marilyn Sibley (secretary SDG) and Andy Jordan (ELF). Picture Val Christmas.

Archant

Disbanded Seaton theatre company bows out with a £3,000 gift to three charities

Seaton Drama Group, which folded in January after 69 years, has donated its remaining assets to three charities.

Cheques for £1,000 were presented to Devon Air Ambulance, Exeter Leukaemia Fund and the Hospicecare@Home end-of-life nursing service which is entirely funded by Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends.

The drama group was forced to close because of falling membership and audiences which made it impossible to continue.

At an emergency general meeting earlier this year the remaining members decided that money owned by the group should be given to charity.

Spokeswoman Val Christmas said they were very happy to be able to support the three ‘very deserving organisations’.

* Exeter Leukaemia Fund – ELF - supports patients and families of those suffering from blood cancers. Its donation will be going to support its transport section which helps people into the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital when there is no public transport, or there are other transport difficulties.

