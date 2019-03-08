Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Police appeal for information after theft from outside Abbey Close home

A solid steel replica World War 2 field canon with wheels has been stolen from a garden at Axminster.

It was removed from outside the house at Abbey Close some time between the very early hours of Monday, April 8, and 12pm on Thursday, April 11.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or whereabouts of the cannon is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting CR/032285/19.