WW2 German bomb turns out to be children’s ‘firm favourite’ - Honiton Museum

The SC500 grade 3 type 3 bomb was donated to the museum in 1963. Picture: Margaret Lewis Archant

Margaret Lewis, Curator of Honiton Allhallows Museum

Margaret Lewis, curator at Honiton Lace Museum Margaret Lewis, curator at Honiton Lace Museum

For many years at Allhallows Museum, we have asked the children who visit us what their favourite object is and why.

The firm favourite object has always been the WW2 German bomb on display in the Murch Gallery.

The SC500 grade 3 type 3 bomb was donated to the museum by Mr McCullough a farmer from Hemyock in 1963.

The breakdown gang from Honiton Garage collected it and installed it at the museum. During a later refurbishment, five firefighters from the Honiton Station placed it in its present location.

It is not known how the Luftwaffe lost the bomb or which type of plane carried it across the English Channel before it was found near Dunkeswell Abbey. It could have been jettisoned unfused from a plane or salvaged from a crashed plane. This bomb is unusual in that it still retains its tail fin. It is made of high-grade steel which would have been filled with 220kg of amatol or TNT.

To quote Brody: “The bomb, because it never went off so we can see how big it was’.

Jacob said: “The German 500 kg bomb because it’s dangerous and shocking, but I still like it.”

Emma wrote: “OMG! 500kg of explosives! Mass destruction!”

Ryan told us: “I like the bomb because I like metal detecting and I find all sorts of things. I was with my Grandad when he found a bomb!”

Luke liked the bomb because it is very big and is a nice structure. It was Anton’s favourite because it is green, and green is his favourite colour.

Toby thought it was incredible that the bomb had survived so long without being sold for scrap. Last year Jo, aged nine, emailed us to ask for confirmation that the explosives had been removed and that the bomb was perfectly safe.

The answers prove just how observant children are and how much they already know.

One eight-year-old loved everything and asked if she could become a volunteer. She knew that volunteers weren’t paid and said she would happily have a just a cup of tea instead, but no biscuits.