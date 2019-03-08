Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sea rescues could soon be down to the 'X-factor'

PUBLISHED: 07:01 22 August 2019

The X-boat being launched from the lifeboat. Picture: Seb Cope

The X-boat being launched from the lifeboat. Picture: Seb Cope

Archant

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew can now summon up 'the X-factor' to help save lives.

The X-boat afloat with two lifeboat crew members aboard; Picture: Seb CopeThe X-boat afloat with two lifeboat crew members aboard; Picture: Seb Cope

The RNLI volunteers have been given a special ten-foot boat with inflatable oars to assist in rescues.

Called an X-boat it will help them reach people stranded on the shore.

Volunteer lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks explained: "The idea is to try and avoid asking crew members to swim ashore to reach people, particularly those cut off by the tide.

"This has sometimes been necessary when the lifeboat has been unable to get close to shore safely."

The crew is currently evaluating the value of the inflatable which is taken aboard the lifeboat and then later rowed ashore to offer reassurance, or even first aid, to anyone in trouble.

Mr Marks added: "We are hoping the X-boat will improve our operational ability still further to assist those in difficulty ashore."

The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Sea rescues could soon be down to the ‘X-factor’

The X-boat being launched from the lifeboat. Picture: Seb Cope

Honiton Town v Axminster Town: Match Thread

Honiton Town take on Axminster Town on Wednesday night. Picture: Contributed

Beer is just bats about...bats

Beer received the ‘Bat Friendly Community’ award. Pictured (L/R) are: Ruth Testa (Devon Greater Horseshoe Bat Project), Kate Ponting (Clinton Devon Estates), Norah Jaggers (Jurassic Coast Ambassador and Beer Village Heritage) and Rick Dormor (Beer resident, farmer and part of Bat Friendly Beer). Picture: DWT

Speedway: Rebels host play-off rivals Sheffield

Todd Kurtz celebrates a race win for Somerset earlier this season (pic Colin Burnett)

Honiton Town vs Axminster Town: Match Preview

Axminster Town striker Tony Pinder. Picture: AXMINSTER TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists