Food boxes for the community this Christmas

Hampers like this have been made by Honiton Primary School - Credit: Honiton Primary School

A primary school in East Devon is making food hampers for those most vulnerable this Christmas.

Pupils at Honiton Primary School have created the boxes thanks to a grant from Devon Charity Devon Community Foundation to give out to individuals, businesses, families or other charitable concerns to groups and charities across Devon this festive period.

A spokesperson for the Devon Community Foundation said: "The work that we do at Devon Community Foundation can be described very broadly in two ways.

"Our grant-making redistributes funds gifted by individuals, businesses, families or other charitable concerns to groups and charities across Devon.

"Our programme work, as well as providing a means of financial support for groups and charities, also creates an opportunity for them to work, learn and grow alongside each other.

"Both have one aim, to enable real and lasting change in our communities so that everyone within them can thrive."