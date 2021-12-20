News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Food boxes for the community this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 3:12 PM December 20, 2021
east devon

Hampers like this have been made by Honiton Primary School - Credit: Honiton Primary School

A primary school in East Devon is making food hampers for those most vulnerable this Christmas. 

Pupils at Honiton Primary School have created the boxes thanks to a grant from Devon Charity Devon Community Foundation to give out to individuals, businesses, families or other charitable concerns to groups and charities across Devon this festive period. 

A spokesperson for the Devon Community Foundation said: "The work that we do at Devon Community Foundation can be described very broadly in two ways.

"Our grant-making redistributes funds gifted by individuals, businesses, families or other charitable concerns to groups and charities across Devon.

"Our programme work, as well as providing a means of financial support for groups and charities, also creates an opportunity for them to work, learn and grow alongside each other.

"Both have one aim, to enable real and lasting change in our communities so that everyone within them can thrive."

Most Read

  1. 1 Property: How to get ahead of the competition
  2. 2 Shepherd's hut plan among latest East Devon applications
  3. 3 How to apply for vouchers to help with energy costs
  1. 4 Colyton residents back future development plan
  2. 5 Farmers pose naked in East Devon sites for charity calendar
  3. 6 Looking back at the legend of Frankie Walden
  4. 7 Deadline approaching for community buildings fund applications
  5. 8 Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns
  6. 9 Diamond display ends the rugby year for Honiton juniors
  7. 10 Where to see Santa's sleigh in Honiton
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 40 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the coronavirus vacc

Walk-in appointments at Exeter Covid vaccination centre put on hold

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Opinion

'The right hand doesn't know what the right-wing hand is doing'

Paul Arnott

person
Simon Jupp with Leigh Mansfield of Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Opinion

MP: 'I can't support Covid measures that don't appear to have worked...

Simon Jupp

person
Scott Phillips entertained at the Anchor Inn beer and burger festival. Ref shs 7396-22-15TI. Picture

Sweet Black Angels frontman releases solo Christmas single

Philippa Davies

person