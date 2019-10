A30 blocked both ways following collision near Yarcombe hotel

A collision has occured on the A30 at Yarcombe. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A collision has taken place near a Yarcombe hotel.

Traffic is slow moving on the A30, near the Crawley House Hotel turn-off, following the incident at 4.07pm.

Police say the road is partially blocked in both directions.