Axminster Yarty party festival back this weekend

The Yarty Party Festival is coming to the Axminster showground this weekend, (Friday, July 15 to 18).

Axminster’s Yarty's first festival was in 2017, continuing over Covid last year, 2022 promises a plethora of acts, workshops and activities. .

The party boasts over 70 acts across the weekend where you can expect to find something you like from The Scribes – a multi award winning hip hop trio hailing from Bristol to Blimey Oh Riley - crossing multiple genres with uplifting sounds adding an endless Irish twist plus everything in between.

"We are very lucky to be playing host to some internationally renowned DJS such as Chirs Tofu and Nick the Kid plus so much more."

There will be over 20 workshops and activities for kids.

Yarty Party will showcase local street food stalls with Pippins community café returning for their second year, manning the tea tent and hosting the family breakfast club while raising money for Pippins Community Centre.

Other than hosting the Axe Valley Show, the show field, as it is known by many locals the land is farmed for forage and grazing sheep and thanks are extended again to the Burrough family. Its looking like the sunshine will triumph, setting the scene for what is promising to be a Fabulous Festival.

Avid festival fans said “we can’t wait to be back at the sublime festival among a community."

Yarty Party organisers said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Yarty Party back for its 5th year and feel humbled by the support of the local community, volunteers and contributors who all pull together to make the festival what it is, Axminster is now firmly on the festival circuit and we are certainly feeling the festival vibes.”

Limited tickets are still available if you head across to Yartyparty.co.uk/tickets