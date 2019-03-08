Gallery

Yarty Party is a glittering success

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley. Archant

Axminster's Yarty Party Music Festival was a sell-out success at the weekend.

For the first time since launching three years ago the event was extended to take place over two days - both Friday and Saturday.

Audiences enjoyed a wide and varied spectrum of musical tastes, with some 20 bands and live acts and 24 DJs performing on the three stages. This year's theme was 'all things glitter'.

Headlining on Friday evening was The Simmertones. Other acts included Blimey Oh Riley, The Quincies and Chloe Carrubba.

Saturday saw Mischa and his Merry Men headline the festival. The Reverent, Samantics, The Shindig, Chay Snowdon, Chief Whip and Three Counties Swing Band also showed off their talents to a packed crowd. Other live acts included Knievil, Mania, Sam Tanner and The Malthusian Trap.

The Busk Stop saw local talent from the likes of Carly Perrin and Emsickle while The Dave tent featured various sets from first class Ibiza DJ Nick Coles, DJ Creature Craig, Gav Quiet, Norty G and Fronta DJs.

Festival organisers Kara Burrough and David Moore, along with their partners Paul and Emma and a loyal army of crew, volunteers and local supporters, worked tirelessly during the past 12 months to ensure the weekend was even bigger and better than before. Axminster Rotary Club also helped at the event.

The site was provided by kind permission of the Burrough family and orgnaisers also paid special thanks to the Axe Vale Show for their contributions as well as Jurassic Tents who erected unique stretchy tents throughout the site. AD Security Services kept the site safe across the whole weekend while RBS Scaffolding built the Big Top stage.

This year two local charities will benefit from money raised at the music festival - Axminster Care Service and local counselling service ARC.

