Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Gallery

Yarty Party is a glittering success

PUBLISHED: 10:57 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 26 July 2019

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Archant

Axminster's Yarty Party Music Festival was a sell-out success at the weekend.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

For the first time since launching three years ago the event was extended to take place over two days - both Friday and Saturday.

Audiences enjoyed a wide and varied spectrum of musical tastes, with some 20 bands and live acts and 24 DJs performing on the three stages. This year's theme was 'all things glitter'.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Headlining on Friday evening was The Simmertones. Other acts included Blimey Oh Riley, The Quincies and Chloe Carrubba.

Saturday saw Mischa and his Merry Men headline the festival. The Reverent, Samantics, The Shindig, Chay Snowdon, Chief Whip and Three Counties Swing Band also showed off their talents to a packed crowd. Other live acts included Knievil, Mania, Sam Tanner and The Malthusian Trap.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

The Busk Stop saw local talent from the likes of Carly Perrin and Emsickle while The Dave tent featured various sets from first class Ibiza DJ Nick Coles, DJ Creature Craig, Gav Quiet, Norty G and Fronta DJs.

Festival organisers Kara Burrough and David Moore, along with their partners Paul and Emma and a loyal army of crew, volunteers and local supporters, worked tirelessly during the past 12 months to ensure the weekend was even bigger and better than before. Axminster Rotary Club also helped at the event.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

The site was provided by kind permission of the Burrough family and orgnaisers also paid special thanks to the Axe Vale Show for their contributions as well as Jurassic Tents who erected unique stretchy tents throughout the site. AD Security Services kept the site safe across the whole weekend while RBS Scaffolding built the Big Top stage.

This year two local charities will benefit from money raised at the music festival - Axminster Care Service and local counselling service ARC.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah ChesterfieldYarty Party festival goers. Picture Hannah Chesterfield

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Yarty Party is a glittering success

Yarty Party festival goers. Picture Steve Wakeley.

Lyme Two sufffer heavy defeat at Dorchester

AVRs Tim Sibley prepares for Ironman Wales event by completing the Sospan Sizzler half Ironman triathlon

Running

Seaton Tennis Club Finals Day serves up some top class action

Barry Follett and Julie Hopkinson who won the Seaton Tennis Club mixed doubles crown beating Peter Moroz and Kathy Wilkinson in the final. Picture JEN ROSE

Hospital fete’s new venue proves a big success

Winners of the dog show. Picture Lycie Moore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists