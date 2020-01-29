Advanced search

Colyton Grammar School celebrates Chinese New Year

PUBLISHED: 15:01 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 29 January 2020

Colyton Grammar School head of modern languages Kilda Giraudon with Dan Lilburn, Chino Fradley, Cameron Hutchinson, Chengming Xie, Elliot Freudenberg, Nestor Ellis-Jones, Freddie Cooper. Picture CGS

Colyton Grammar School head of modern languages Kilda Giraudon with Dan Lilburn, Chino Fradley, Cameron Hutchinson, Chengming Xie, Elliot Freudenberg, Nestor Ellis-Jones, Freddie Cooper. Picture CGS

Archant

Students at Colyton Grammar School celebrated Chinese New Year.

Members of the modern foreign languages department hosted a full day of activities on Monday (January 27) to herald The Year of the Rat, which began the previous Saturday.

Celebrations included a spectacular dragon dance performed by Colyton students, along with youngsters from two other schools - Woodroffe at Lyme Regis and Clevedon School, Bristol.

During the day students took part in five workshops led by a Mandarin speaker - teachers from visiting schools, volunteers and senior students from Colyton.

Later Dr Yin Zhiguang, a senior lecturer in Chinese at Exeter University gave an inspiring lecture about the evolution of the Chinese writing system in history.

In the evening parents brought authentic Asian dishes to share with the guests. Finally Year 12 student Jasmine Ferrer played some Chinese music on her guzheng to end a successful day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton drop to bottom after heavy Teignmouth defeat

Honiton rugby action

Honiton RCs Howard Bidmead runs well at The South West Vets’ Cross Country

Action from the 2020 SW Vets AC cross-country championships raced at Sidford on the final weekend of January. Picture: CHRIS WOODCOCK

Taylor and Wilkinson net as Cranbrook see off Feniton

Colyton Grammar School celebrates Chinese New Year

Colyton Grammar School head of modern languages Kilda Giraudon with Dan Lilburn, Chino Fradley, Cameron Hutchinson, Chengming Xie, Elliot Freudenberg, Nestor Ellis-Jones, Freddie Cooper. Picture CGS

Chard School backs local church

Chard School pupils present a cheque to Father Jeff. Picture Chard Scool
Drive 24