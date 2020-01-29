Colyton Grammar School celebrates Chinese New Year

Colyton Grammar School head of modern languages Kilda Giraudon with Dan Lilburn, Chino Fradley, Cameron Hutchinson, Chengming Xie, Elliot Freudenberg, Nestor Ellis-Jones, Freddie Cooper. Picture CGS Archant

Students at Colyton Grammar School celebrated Chinese New Year.

Members of the modern foreign languages department hosted a full day of activities on Monday (January 27) to herald The Year of the Rat, which began the previous Saturday.

Celebrations included a spectacular dragon dance performed by Colyton students, along with youngsters from two other schools - Woodroffe at Lyme Regis and Clevedon School, Bristol.

During the day students took part in five workshops led by a Mandarin speaker - teachers from visiting schools, volunteers and senior students from Colyton.

Later Dr Yin Zhiguang, a senior lecturer in Chinese at Exeter University gave an inspiring lecture about the evolution of the Chinese writing system in history.

In the evening parents brought authentic Asian dishes to share with the guests. Finally Year 12 student Jasmine Ferrer played some Chinese music on her guzheng to end a successful day.