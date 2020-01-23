Colyton Grammar School to celebrates Chinese New Year

The Chinese dragon that Colyton and Woodroffe students will be using to celebrate The Year of the Rat. Picture: CGS Archant

Students at Colyton Grammar School are preparing to celebrate Chinese New Year, which begins tomorrow (Saturday January 25).

Chinese New Year cards made by Colyton Grammar School students. Picture: CGS Chinese New Year cards made by Colyton Grammar School students. Picture: CGS

To welcome the Year of the Rat, a full day of activities has been planned on Monday (January 27).

Celebrations will begin with a dragon dance performed during school assembly by Colyton students, along with youngsters from two other schools - Woodroffe at Lyme Regis and Clevedon School, Bristol.

The remainder of the day will include making Chinese lanterns during art workshops, Mandarin writing techniques and calligraphy, a series of talks by the University of Exeter about studying and working in China and an afternoon tea to which parents of Year 7 students have been invited.

The celebration tea will give parents, staff and students the opportunity to taste authentic oriental food and drink which is being provided by oriental families.

The students are part of the Mandarin Excellence Programme (MEP), a flagship government language programme that this year will see 5,000 students from 76 schools across England aiming for fluency in Mandarin Chinese.

The programme is funded by the Department for Education and delivered by the UCL Institute of Education and the British Council.

Students spend an average of eight hours a week studying Mandarin to help them reach a high level of language ability.

Kilda Giraudon, head of modern foreign languages at Colyton, said: "We are really delighted to be part of the Mandarin Excellence Programme and are excited about the Chinese New Year celebrations.

"The day will bring Chinese culture to our whole school community.

"Students will improve their Mandarin through a variety of workshops and activities."

Two authentic Chinese dragons will be used as part of the assembly performance.

The school's art department have made an authentic Chinese doorframe to accompany the other specially made decorations.

Students have also been making Chinese lanterns and New Year cards in preparation for the New Year celebrations.

Since September 2019. Colyton Grammar School have been teaching Year 7 and some Lower Sixth students, Mandarin as part of their multi-subject curriculum.

Mandarin Chinese is the most widely spoken language in the world and is seen as important for young people in the UK to enable the country to remain globally competitive in the future.