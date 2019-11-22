Weather warning imposed for most of Devon as bands of persistent rain sweep in

Flooding is expected this weekend. Photo: Paul Strange. Archant

Widespread disruption is forecast for much of Devon this weekend as the county braces itself for a band of persistent rain and potential flooding.

The Met Office has imposed yellow weather warnings on Saturday and Sunday.

This means flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journeys longer, and power supplies and other services could be affected.

Official flood advice has been supplied by the Met Office.

People can prepare for flooding by switching off gas, water and electricity, moving things upstairs or to safety and transporting family, pets and car to safety.

A spokesman said: "The public are advised to stay away from swollen rivers and not to walk or drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

The Environment Agency, SEPA and local authorities share responsibility for providing advice and information to the public during flood emergencies and can be contacted 24 hours a day via a dedicated Floodline number - 0345 988 1188