Yellow weather warning for Devon

Adam Manning

Published: 3:45 PM October 28, 2021   
map of weather forcast in Devon

Met Office weather map - Credit: Met office

The Met office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain this afternoon.

In place from 3pm today, Thursday October 29, until tomorrow morning, there is a flood warning in place for coastal areas, as heavy rain is forecast.  

Travel disruption is also expected due to the heavy rain set to fall.

The Met Office says "cloudy with rain arriving in the west through the morning, this will turn more persistent and heavy in places by the evening. Drier in the east. Mild for all, breezy with gales along southern coasts. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

See full weather map below and read more here 

map of weather forcast in Devon

Met Office weather map - Credit: Met office


Sidmouth News
Exmouth News
Honiton News

