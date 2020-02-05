Aerospace firm helps students become high-flying engineers

Axe Valley Academy students at their aerospace engineering workshop. Picture: AVA Archant

An Axe Valley Academy student is encouraging more people to take up careers in engineering - especially women.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Senior prefect Isobel Taylor is leading a project to promote engineering in the south west and invited Yeovil based Aerospace company Honeywell to visit the Axminster school.

The team supported workshops for year 8 students and also gave presentations and talks on the equipment and products it manufactures.

It provided examples of some of the equipment so that the students could get hands-on experience of the high technology made in the South West.

The team discussed aerospace engineering, careers in engineering and, in particular, Honeywell's involvement with the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for which it makes the life support system for the pilot.

Isobel, a year 11 student, said: "The students found the whole morning of particular interest and made them aware of the possible career paths available to them in our local area."