Axminster young farmers’ serve up a tasty breakfast

PUBLISHED: 12:55 08 April 2019

Axmiinster Young Farmers' Club members ready to welcome diners to their Big Breakfast. Picture Ax YFC

Axmiinster Young Farmers' Club members ready to welcome diners to their Big Breakfast. Picture Ax YFC

Archant

Club members bring home the bacon for two worthy causes

The annual Big Breakfast served up by Axminster Young Farmers Club was another sizzling success yesterday (Sunday, April 7).

A steady stream of eager diners went along to The Guildhall to enjoy a ‘Full English’ or a healthier cereals and yoghurt option.

Money raised will go to the Farming Community Network (FCN) and Devon Air Ambulance.

A club spokeswoman said: “Once again it was very successful and we cannot thank enough the community of Axminster, our friends and family, for all supporting the event and coming along. A big thank you must also go to all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes and breakfast items. Donations are extremely important in helping us to raise as much money as possible for our charities.

Up coming fundraising events include the Easter bingo evening on Tuesday, April 16, at Cloakham Lawns, Axminster. Doors open at 7.30pm for eyes down at 8pm. There will be numerous prizes to win and a raffle and everyone is welcome to attend.

