Axminster Young Farmers serving up another Big Breakfast

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 March 2020

The Axminster YFC Big Breakfast

Axminster Young Farmers Club is hoping its annual Big Breakfast will be another sizzling success.

This year's event takes place at The Guildhall on Sunday (March 15) between 9am and 2pm.

Last year the club raised more than £1,800 for charity and this time it hopes to top that.

On offer will be freshly served fried breakfasts, along with cereals, yogurts, fruit juice, tea and coffee.

There will be a raffle and cake stall and all the profits will go to Children's Hospice South West.

The cost of the breakfast is £8 for adults and £4 for children.

The club would welcome donations such as breakfast food and raffle prizes. Contact Frances Wyatt on 07841 978851.

Up coming events for the club include Easter Bingo at Cloakham Lawns, Axminster, on Thursday, April 2, eyes down at 8pm.

And a charity skydive for the children's hospice at Dunkeswell on Saturday May 9.

