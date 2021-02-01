Young woman rescued after 100ft cliff fall near Seaton

Published: 5:14 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 5:22 PM February 1, 2021

A coastguard officer rescues a young woman from the cliffs near Seaton - Credit: Steve Waite

Rescue teams saved a young woman’s life after she fell more than 100ft down a cliff from the coast path between Beer and Seaton.

Beer and Lyme Regis coastguard rescue teams along with HM Coastguard’s helicopter from St Athan, Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, police and ambulance crews all rushed to attend the incident last Thursday lunchtime.

Coastguard teams had to battle through dense undergrowth before they could set up their rope rescue system at the top of the cliff.

A coastguard officer was lowered down on ropes and the woman was put in a harness and brought to safety.

Coastal operations area commander Drew Parkinson said it was one of the toughest rescues he had been involved with.

He explained: “She was holding onto the edge when we arrived.

“It was a really tense atmosphere as the teams set up the equipment for the rescue and cliff technician Kevin Gosling went down to get her.

“The relief all round when she was brought back up was heartfelt.”

Mr Parkinson paid tribute to the call handler from the National Maritime Operations Centre who had spoken to the young woman for about an hour and a half to reassure her.

Beer coastguards reported that she had lost her shoes while slipping down the cliff.

They said: “She was safely brought to the top and handed over to paramedics. Undoubtedly a life was saved.”

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat said it launched at 12.50pm 'to provide safety cover to a cliff rescue operation being undertaken by Beer coastguard rescue team of a young woman who had slipped off the coast path, fallen 100 feet down the cliff and was on a ledge 80 feet above the rocks between Beer and Seaton'.

After the rescue operation had been successfully completed, Sidmouth Lifeboat returned to station at 1.58pm.