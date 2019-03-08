Advanced search

Pupils encouraged to do the ‘write’ thing

PUBLISHED: 10:01 18 March 2019

Illustrator Jethro Wilson, story teller Katy Cawkwell and local author Rikey Austin with St Marys Pupils. Picture Deborah Fudger

St Mary’s Primary School holds an ‘inspiring ideas and writing day’

Pupils at St Mary’s RC School in Axminster had an inspiring ideas and writing day as an alternative to World Book Day.

Teachers were keen to combine children’s love of reading with the school’s focus on all the youngsters feeling positive and excited about writing.

Elaine Mannix, who has been headteacher at the school since September, explained that the day was planned to focus on two of the school’s values - to ‘have a go’ and to ‘aim high’ - through story telling and writing.

Throughout the day illustrator Jethro Wilson, story teller Katy Cawkwell and local author Rikey Austin spent time working with classes of children to share skills and their own experiences of where ideas came from.

As the day developed excitement built as children met each of the talented authors in turn.

Mrs Mannix said that she had been especially pleased at the energy and focus on writing.

“Children really were excited - it was truly inspiring,” she added.

