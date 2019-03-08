Gold awards for young Honiton readers

Eloise Dean. Picture Honiton Library Archant

Two eight-year-olds win their Gold Book Track certificates

Taylor Anderson. Picture Honiton Library Taylor Anderson. Picture Honiton Library

Two Honiton youngsters have received Gold Book Track Awards.

Taylor Anderson and Eloise Dean, both aged eight, were presented with certificates after completing 100 novels.

Honiton library supervisor Linda Isaacson congratulated the youngsters.

She said Taylor would always be known to them as 'Beast Quest boy' for reading the series by Adam Blade.

She said: “He has enjoyed them immensely and we are sure he only reads them to scare the library staff and stop them from sleeping - with tales of monsters and strange beasts!

“His own reading quest took 18 months to complete and we have no doubt he'll carry on reading as there are still lots more Beast Quest books to go.”

Eloise has loved reading books by Jeff Kinney, Liz Pichon and Lincoln Peirce.

Said Mrs Isaacson: “She's enjoyed telling us about all of her books and she has read some funny ones. Eloise has read lots of series as well and her reading has improved through doing Book Track and we know we'll still see her in the library as well.”