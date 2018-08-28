Advanced search

Young dancers from Seaton, Colyton and Beer entertain

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 December 2018

JM DanceFit Seaton Little Starz* Picture: Johanna Morgan

Archant

JM Dancefit pupils put on a sparkling end-of-term show

The JM DanceFit children including those from Seaton, Beer and Colyton primary schools, ended their Autumn Term on a high by treating family members to two energetic Zumba performances. The classes, which allow children to have fun, while improving both their confidence and fitness levels, will continue to be held at the three local schools by local Zumba instructor Johanna Morgan for the foreseeable future.

New children are welcome to join in the term-time classes in the New Year. They recommence at Beer Primary School on Friday, January 11 and at Seaton Primary School – where the pupils from Colyton also take part - on Monday, January 14.

Johanna, Dance Instructor said: “I was so very proud of all of the Little Junior Starz* and their end of term performances. I wish all of the children a wonderful festive holiday – Merry Christmas!”

For further details parents should contact Johanna directly by e mail at johanna@jmdancefit.co.uk or call her on 07739518587.

