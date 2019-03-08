Honiton students join climate change protest

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC Archant

Youngsters walk out to support the ‘Friday 4 Future’ movement - backed by their headteacher

Students from Honiton Community College joined youngsters from across the country to stage a ‘Youth Strike 4 Climate’ demonstration on Friday (March 17).

The aim was to raise awareness of the issue surrounding global warming.

Student Esme Nally said: “Students have been striking all over the world as part of the Friday 4 Future movement, to try and enlighten local councils and governments on the growing problem of climate change, that will affect my generation and my children’s.

“We are giving up an hour of our education to try and show governments that we aren’t just sitting behind our phone screens but we really care about the world we live in and what our lives will be like in the future.”

Honiton Community College was one of the first schools in the local area to be involved in the walk out.

Student Paige Huggett said: “We decided that we wanted to organise a climate change strike so that we could get our voices heard and aid the campaign for change, especially at national and international level.

“The changing climate is something that really concerns me because it is future generations that will be affected. The strike is part of a global scheme which made it feel even more special knowing that across the world millions of other young adults are coming together to fight for our futures, in hope of being heard by their Governments.

“It was important to be able to voice our opinions as we believe they aren’t often listened to.”

Principal Glenn Smith said: “Our students are choosing to rise up and take direct action where older generations have failed. The next generation of adults are already facing devastating and irreversible impacts around the world. This is their final chance to fight for their futures.

“On Friday February 15, more than 10,000 students across the UK went on strike to protest lack of government action to combat our climate crisis. Now students are doing it again and, whilst I acknowledge the fact students will lose an hour of their education and here at Honiton Community College our mantra is ‘every second counts’.

“I have approved this protest because the staff and governors of the college applaud the pro-active approach our student body has taken.

“Often the youth of today are in the press for negative reasons and in most cases justifiably so, with the escalation of knife crime being a case in point.

“This newsworthy story is one to be celebrated as it portrays young adults in a most positive manner – quintessentially, what the vast majority of students are like in reality!”