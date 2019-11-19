Teenagers get a trip aboard Lyme Lifeboat

The five youngsters pictured at the front of the lifeboat with crew members. Picture: Seb Cope Archant

Five teenagers who spent six months learning the ropes with RNLI volunteers in Lyme Regis, got their reward at the weekend - a half-hour trip in the town's lifeboat.

The youngsters, all students at Woodroffe School, are working towards their Duke of Edinburgh awards and have spent the last half -year attending training sessions at the lifeboat station to complete the volunteer section of the scheme.

The lifeboat trip marked the end of their sessions with the RNLI team.

Helm Brian Street took each of the youngsters to sea, one at a time, with other crew members.

Two of the students are Mr Street's sons, Logan, 15, and Tyler, 17, who is hoping to join the crew soon.

Another of the youngsters, Rafferty Porter, 15, is the son of Steve Porter who is a deputy launching authority (DLA) at the lifeboat station.

As he came ashore Rafferty said: "That trip in the lifeboat was so cool - so much fun, and who knows I might join the crew one day."

The other two students were Jack Evans, 15, and Merlin Thompson, 14.

Brian Street, a helm with the lifeboat for 15 years, said: "For the past six months these young men have been shown rope work, navigation methods, chart work and all about the workings of the lifeboat and the station as a whole."

Former DLA Ian Marshall and DLA Steve Porter also worked with the youngsters.