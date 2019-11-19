Advanced search

Teenagers get a trip aboard Lyme Lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 November 2019

The five youngsters pictured at the front of the lifeboat with crew members. Picture: Seb Cope

The five youngsters pictured at the front of the lifeboat with crew members. Picture: Seb Cope

Archant

Five teenagers who spent six months learning the ropes with RNLI volunteers in Lyme Regis, got their reward at the weekend - a half-hour trip in the town's lifeboat.

The youngsters, all students at Woodroffe School, are working towards their Duke of Edinburgh awards and have spent the last half -year attending training sessions at the lifeboat station to complete the volunteer section of the scheme.

The lifeboat trip marked the end of their sessions with the RNLI team.

Helm Brian Street took each of the youngsters to sea, one at a time, with other crew members.

Two of the students are Mr Street's sons, Logan, 15, and Tyler, 17, who is hoping to join the crew soon.

Another of the youngsters, Rafferty Porter, 15, is the son of Steve Porter who is a deputy launching authority (DLA) at the lifeboat station.

As he came ashore Rafferty said: "That trip in the lifeboat was so cool - so much fun, and who knows I might join the crew one day."

The other two students were Jack Evans, 15, and Merlin Thompson, 14.

Brian Street, a helm with the lifeboat for 15 years, said: "For the past six months these young men have been shown rope work, navigation methods, chart work and all about the workings of the lifeboat and the station as a whole."

Former DLA Ian Marshall and DLA Steve Porter also worked with the youngsters.

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Former Axminster businessman hopes his festive number will hit the charts

Antony Chipperfield performing Snowballs Not Cannonballs. Picture: Antony Chipperfield

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Former Axminster businessman hopes his festive number will hit the charts

Antony Chipperfield performing Snowballs Not Cannonballs. Picture: Antony Chipperfield

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Teenagers get a trip aboard Lyme Lifeboat

The five youngsters pictured at the front of the lifeboat with crew members. Picture: Seb Cope

Axminster Town Ladies suffer cup exit at Budleigh Salterton

Axminster Town ladies: Back row (left to right) Maddie Carter, Ruth Fouracre, Kayleigh Beer, Fenella Clode, Poppy Kitchen, Zoe Hutter and Kat Marlow. Front row (left to right) r Frankie Steed, Hebe Dyer, Josie Stebbings and Jordyn Jarvis. Picture SPURSTOM

Pearse is spot on as Feniton win well at Colyton

Cooke stars as Honiton 2nds are beaten by Topsham 2nds

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowlers in fine form with wins over Ottery and Wellington

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists