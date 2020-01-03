Advanced search

Youngsters shine in Axmouth as they perform Willy Russell's Our Day Out

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 January 2020

A scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm Henty

A scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm Henty

Archant

ACT (Axmouth Children's Theatre) performed the Willy Russell play Our Day Out just prior to Christmas.

A scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm HentyA scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm Henty

ACT (Axmouth Children's Theatre) performed the Willy Russell play Our Day Out just prior to Christmas.

The play is set in Liverpool in the 1970s amidst strikes and riots, it was shown as part of the BBC Play for Today series.

It tells the story of a class of students and their kindly teacher who decides to take them on a coach trip for the day into the country.

The headmaster intervenes and sends another teacher, a strict disciplinarian, along to keep his eye on things.

A scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm HentyA scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm Henty

Their journey takes them on a coach to a café, a zoo, a castle, the beach and finally a fun fair

The play threw up many challenges for the youngsters including involving a new member just a couple of weeks before the show and then on the day having another being taken to hospital, but everyone rallied around and the sell-out audience were treated to an excellent performance with some notable mature performances from the young cast that drew much praise.

Malcom Henty, who directed the production, said: "The lead roles of the main teachers were taken by Caitlin Tooze and Franklin Tuckley and they both shone.

"The other two teachers were played confidently by Annie Pushkarev and Josie Bennett. Lilley Smitham gave her usual polished performance as Linda and she was ably assisted by the promising newcomer Megan Birnie.

A scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm HentyA scene from Our Day Out by Axmouth Children's Theatre. Picture: Malcolm Henty

"Other children's parts were played admirably by Riley (Alex Meacham), Andrea (Isie Hilton), Digga and Zookeeper (Imani Ford) Kevin (Jack Bennet) and Rosie (Poppy Coleman, who at just eightyears old, gave an outstanding performance in her first role), as did her sister Lily Coleman as Carol, the cliff scene with her and Franklin was a real show stopper.

"The coach driver was played by Josie Handley and other roles were taken by Imogen Oldfield who along with Beth Wood stepped in to fill vacant roles on the night as well as keeping things moving backstage.

"This was a real team effort and thanks go to all who helped with food, raffle, publicity, rehearsals. lighting and prompting (for the record not one prompt was needed for the whole performance)"

The raffle funds for the evening will be donated to the Devon Air Ambulance.

Most Read

£40m retail centre could be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Two-vehicle accident blocks A30

Police.

Lyme Lunge ‘splash for cash’ raises £3,000

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£40m retail centre could be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Two-vehicle accident blocks A30

Police.

Lyme Lunge ‘splash for cash’ raises £3,000

Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Vernon Gillard leads Honiton RC contingent home at the Axmouth Challenge

Honiton Running Club members at the Axmouth Challenge meeting. Picture HRC

Feniton see off Hatherleigh to start 2020 with top flight victory

Feniton at home to Lapford. Ref mhsp 52 19TI 6576. Picture: Terry Ife

Dom Bess all set for whatever day four brings in Cape Town

Dom Bess makes his way onto the Newlands pitch in Cape Town to bat in England's second innings. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists