Pupils swap classroom for Weymouth Bay

Children from Marshwood and Thorncombe schools go sailing. Picture MPA Archant

Children from Marshwood and Thorncombe schools go sailing

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from both Thorncombe St Mary's and Marshwood CE Primary Academy joined forces for an inspirational day of yachting at Portland's Olympic Sailing facility

The Year 6 children got to enjoy the thrill of sailing the three person RS Zests, as they tacked between a series of buoys, alongside aspiring Olympic windsurfers in perfect conditions.

A great day was had by all the children under the brilliant instruction of staff from the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre, with the visit made possible thanks to their fantastic 'Sail For a Fiver scheme'.

Before leaving the instructors shared the important RNLI water safety message of 'Be Safe Have Fun', with the children being told to always remember to stop and think, stay together, float and call for help if necessary.