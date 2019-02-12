Advanced search

Chard students compete in Slime Olympics

PUBLISHED: 07:01 15 February 2019

Slime time for Chard students. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Youngsters learn all about creating polymers

Students at Holyrood Academy in Chard took on a slippery challenge last week.

The youngsters in Years 7 and 8 were competing in the ‘Slime Olypmics’.

It was an exciting afternoon combining science knowledge with competitive spirit.

Students learnt that when making slime they were actually creating a polymer - the exact proportion of ingredients affecting its properties.

In teams of three they made various slimes and, based on the properties, each was entered for two of the six events, including stretch, stick and bounce.

Science Teacher Dr David Faulkes said: “Matching a substance’s properties to a requirement is a high level skill, especially when dual functions are required and a trade off is needed. This was a really fun way of identifying that skill in use. These students embraced the activity with positivity and enquiring minds.”

The winning team produced a slime with very different properties.

Chard students compete in Slime Olympics

