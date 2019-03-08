Advanced search

Youngsters thank Lifeboat crew for saving fellow students

PUBLISHED: 12:01 23 July 2019

Archie presents the cheque to Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Archie presents the cheque to Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Archant

Youngsters at Axe Valley Academy have donated more than £700 to the RNLI in Lyme Regis following the rescue of two of their fellow students.

One of the 14-year-olds, Archie Woollacott, presented a cheque for £731 to volunteer helm Murray Saunders at the school's last assembly before the summer break yesterday.

The money was raised by Archie who had his head shaved for sponsorship and by hundreds of students who donated on a non-uniform day.

Archie, from Fishpond, and his friend, known as Bo, were rescued by the Lyme Regis lifeboat crew after being swept out to sea from the mouth of the River Axe on June 28.

Youngsters at the packed school assembly were given some sea safety advice by Mr Saunders on the eve of their six week summer holiday.

He warned against so-called tomb-stoning and urged the students to remember the RNLI's message to: 'Respect the Water'.

