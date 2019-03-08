Advanced search

Pupils show they've got the write idea

PUBLISHED: 08:01 13 June 2019

Writing contest winners (l to r): Poppy Aldridge, Hope Hopkins, Amelia Confrey, Isaac Poole, Matthew Turner. Picture Chard School.

Archant

Chard School youngsters collect prizes at the Ilminster Literary Festival

Chard School pupils were amongst the prize winners in a writing competition at the Ilminster Literary Festival earlier this month.

Poppy Aldridge topped the age 10 to 12 years section while Hope Hopkins, Isaac Poole, Amelia Confrey, Matthew Turner and Xavier Aparicio were highly commended in their age categories. The children were presented with their awards at Ilminster Library last week.

Head of English at Chard School, Moragh Squires, said: "We are thrilled that so many of our pupils have been rewarded with prizes for their short stories by the Ilminster Literary Festival committee.

"It was a strong field of entries so this was great achievement and really showcases the talent that we have here at Chard School."

To find out more about Chard School and to meet the teaching staff, people can visit their stand at the Axe Vale Show on June 22 and 23. The show is running between 10am and 5.30pm on the Axminster Showground.

