Youth worker training on offer in Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 17:03 06 January 2019

The entrance to Cranbrook Education Campus. Picture: Philippa Davies

The entrance to Cranbrook Education Campus. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

Youth Genesis scheme wants to train up new volunteers to work with children and teenagers

Free training is being offered to anyone who would like to volunteer for Cranbrook’s Youth Genesis scheme.

The scheme provides activities for children and teenagers in the community, along with workshops and the Streetbase outreach programme.

A six-week course, consisting of weekly two-hour sessions, begins on Monday, January 21 at Cranbrook Education Campus.

The training is designed to provide basic knowledge of youth work and the skills needed to support young people. It covers topics including drug and alcohol misuse, issues specifically affecting young people, safeguarding and good practice, and equality and diversity.

Tina Taylor from Youth Genesis said: “We hope that the people who attend the course would like to make a difference to young people in their community, and will become a volunteer in one or more of our sessions.”

For more information, or to book a place on the course, contact tina@youthgenesis.org.uk, or call 07518 923 339.

